StockNews.com Upgrades BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) to Hold

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LND opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 588,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

