StockNews.com Upgrades Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Hold

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXC. Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Get Exelon alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,004,000 after purchasing an additional 415,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Exelon by 41.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.