StockNews.com Upgrades Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) to Buy

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

GOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.90. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.59.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.37 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

