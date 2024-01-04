StockNews.com Upgrades Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WLKP opened at $21.74 on Monday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $765.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $321.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Westlake Chemical Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.02 per share, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,830.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.