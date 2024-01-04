Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,205 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 159,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 377,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $160.47 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.95 and its 200-day moving average is $145.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $288.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

