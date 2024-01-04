Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 279 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 140.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $90.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average is $84.65. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

