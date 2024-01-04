Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,710,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2754 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

