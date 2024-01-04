Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

