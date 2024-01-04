Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,095 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.72 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.