Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,810,000 after acquiring an additional 376,970 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,739,000 after buying an additional 83,387 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after acquiring an additional 289,818 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $103.23 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $83.85 and a twelve month high of $105.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

