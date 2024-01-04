Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,791 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after buying an additional 596,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,496,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $90.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

