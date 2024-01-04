Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE NEM opened at $40.00 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,183 shares of company stock valued at $848,656 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.