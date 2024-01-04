Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,482 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 71.4% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.3% during the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,101,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $17,905,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FDX opened at $247.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $178.34 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

