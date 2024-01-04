Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 16,154 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,170,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,797 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 437.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 79,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 64,545 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

