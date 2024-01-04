Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,892 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Express by 139.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $397,678,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.39.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $186.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $188.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.58 and a 200 day moving average of $163.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

