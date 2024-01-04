Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,892 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,789 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express by 127.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in American Express by 25.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.39.

American Express Stock Down 1.1 %

AXP opened at $186.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $188.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

