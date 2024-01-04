Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,996 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.40. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

