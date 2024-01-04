Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 161.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,513 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 358,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,896,000 after acquiring an additional 58,021 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 27,708 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 132.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,377,000 after buying an additional 73,345 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 280,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,629,000 after buying an additional 102,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $630,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $90.27.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

