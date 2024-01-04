Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,329 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,034,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,425,595,000 after buying an additional 495,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,263,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,299,000 after buying an additional 179,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $233.11 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $241.97. The firm has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

