Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 99,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 126,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DFUV opened at $36.93 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $37.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

