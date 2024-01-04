Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.95 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in ONEOK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 95,725 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in ONEOK by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after buying an additional 618,166 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $4,998,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,006,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $71.74 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

