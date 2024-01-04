Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.13 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 349,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.33 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average is $91.95.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

