Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.19 Million Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

QGRO opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

