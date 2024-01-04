Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $74.04 on Thursday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.