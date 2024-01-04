Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.27 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $675.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $663.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $599.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $720.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Citigroup dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

