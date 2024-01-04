Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

NYSE DE opened at $393.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

