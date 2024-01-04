Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,189 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

