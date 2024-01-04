Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,788,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,824,000 after purchasing an additional 984,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $225.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

