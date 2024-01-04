Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.52 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $93,221,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $219.04 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.96 and a 12 month high of $227.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

