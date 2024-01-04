Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.76 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $233.11 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $241.97. The firm has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

