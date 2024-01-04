Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,364,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,611,000 after purchasing an additional 747,679 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,534 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,975,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,372,000 after purchasing an additional 163,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.21 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

