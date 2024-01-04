Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,153,000 after buying an additional 10,562,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after buying an additional 3,086,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,038,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after buying an additional 1,425,159 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

