Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $53.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 769,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $53,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

