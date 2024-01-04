Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $53.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 769,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $53,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.