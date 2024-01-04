Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 47,803 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 46,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.