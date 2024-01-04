Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after purchasing an additional 482,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 428,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $232.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $246.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

