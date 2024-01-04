Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after purchasing an additional 193,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40,640 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 690,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,505,000 after acquiring an additional 40,990 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $252.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $261.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

