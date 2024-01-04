Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,134 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 19.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.7% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.6% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

CAT opened at $284.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.10. The company has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

