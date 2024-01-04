Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 6,192 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Down 2.3 %

FAST stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

