Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

