Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,402,083,000 after buying an additional 340,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,865,989,000 after buying an additional 181,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $293.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.78 and a 200 day moving average of $285.31. The firm has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $246.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

