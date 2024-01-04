Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,146 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,004 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,075,000 after buying an additional 204,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

