Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 36,378 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,378 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $1,365,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $6,850,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth about $531,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.3 %

GSBD stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.62 million. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

