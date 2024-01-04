Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 62,102 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,102 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

