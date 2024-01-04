Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 782 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,810,000 after purchasing an additional 376,970 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,074,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after buying an additional 2,771,545 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,739,000 after buying an additional 83,387 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $83.85 and a 1-year high of $105.42.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

