Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 10.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STRM opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $28.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.