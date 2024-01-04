Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $48,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.45.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $293.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.31. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $246.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

