Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $428.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.47. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.49.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

About Summit Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth $815,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth $270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 112.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 146.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

