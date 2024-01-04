Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,402,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168,941 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,877,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Suncor Energy by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 14,498.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,274,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

SU opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

