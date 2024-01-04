SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.