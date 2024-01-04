SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

